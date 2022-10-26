Video: New Jersey Congressional Debate at Drew University

MORRIS COUNTY — The three candidates running to represent the 11th Congressional District held a candidates forum on Tuesday, October 25, moderated by the League of Women Voters of New Jersey at Drew University in Madison.
The forum featured Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, and Republican challenger Paul DeGroot. Sherrill, who lives in Montclair, is seeking her third term. DeGroot, a Montville resident, and former Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor is seeking elected office for the first time and third candidate on the ballot, Libertarian Joseph Biasco of Lincoln Park, a retired Cliffside Park police captain.
The in-person early voting period starts from October 29 to November 6.
After the redistricting based on the 2020 Census, the 11th district now covers these communities:
- Morris County – Boonton, Boonton Township, Butler, Chatham, Chatham Township, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Lincoln Park, Madison, Mendham Township (partial), Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Township, Morristown, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany, Pequannock, Randolph, Riverdale, Rockaway, Rockaway Township, Victory Gardens.
- Essex County – Belleville, Bloomfield, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Maplewood, Millburn, Montclair (partial), North Caldwell, Nutley, Roseland, South Orange, West Caldwell.
- Passaic County – Little Falls, Totowa, Wayne (partial), Woodland Park.