Kiwanis Club Held Successful 26th Wine Tasting Fundraiser

This year the event, attended by approximately 200 guests, was co-sponsor with Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561. All proceeds from the event will benefit charitable organizations from both the Kiwanis and the Sons of Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561.

Joe Canal’s Discount Liquor Outlet arranged a top-of-the-line selection of wines, spirits, and beers from 38 distributors and our members were more than happy to pour a generous sample of the products.

Hanover Manor did a fantastic job providing an ample and tasteful hot and cold buffet, cutting stations walk around appetizers, and a dessert/coffee station to accompany the excellent drinks.

Congratulations on a very successful event arranged by Kiwanis Greater Parsippany Committee Chairman Michael Mulhaul with President Nicolas Limanov, and Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 President Robert Adamo, and of course, to those members from both organizations without whom these worthwhile events would not be possible.

The local programs funded by the Kiwanis Club include sponsored youth programs in the Parsippany-Troy Hills school district, such as Key Clubs in both high schools, Builders Clubs in the middle schools, and K-Kids Clubs in all of the elementary schools; Parsippany Day Care Center; Parsippany Library; the Stickley Farms family fun day and numerous other 501(c)3 organizations that serve children and families.

In addition to this financial support of children’s leadership development and service initiatives, the club meets the basic needs of the less fortunate families in our community by providing food and food cards, toiletry items, and blankets through a partnership with the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Community Center. The Club also supports state and national organizations that serve the needs of children and their families.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany contact Nicolas Limanov at (917) 499-7299 or click here; For more information on Order Sons of Italy In America – Lodge 2561, click here.