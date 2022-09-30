Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Installs New Executive Board; Honors Members

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio installed the new officers of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery on Friday, September 23 at a dinner held at Hanover Manor.

The new officers are Billy Sanford, President; Rafael Ortiz, Secretary; Andrew Ludwig, Treasurer and Jack Giannetti, Sergeant At Arms. In addition Louis Yuliano, Chief; John Bota, Deputy Chief; Jack Giannetti, Captain and Paul Anderson, Lieutenant.

Also the following members were honored for their years of service:

5 years of service Andrew Ludwig

5 years of service Josh Levine

5 years of service Dan Morgan

5 years of service Paul Anderson

5 years of service John Bota

10 years of service Louis Yuliano

15 years of service Rafael Ortiz

15 years of service Andreas Zaharopoulos

15 years of service John Tranculov

20 years of service John Walsh

20 years of service Rick Shearstone

20 years of service Rich Niclaus

25 years of service Steve Stratigis

25 years of service Chuck Sorce

30 years of service Billy Sanford

30 years of service Jack Giannetti

30 years of service Brian Sysko

35 years of service Joe Bellardino

45 years of service John Larick

50 years of service Herb Feinstein

SILVER STAR award Lee Keimel (1 year as Chief and 1 year as President)

SILVER STAR award Jack Giannetti (4 year as Chief and 3 year as President)

SILVER STAR award Rick Shearstone (1 year as Chief and 10 year as President)

DOUBLE SILVER STAR award Charlie Bedi (5 year as Chief and 19 year as President)

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery is a 100% volunteer rescue department with an active membership roll of 25 fully trained first responders and heavy rescue. We operate out of two stations that are strategically placed in town which allows for the quickest response time.

The Unit has been serving the town since 1960 and provides heavy rescue, vehicle extrication, dive rescue/recovery, confined space rescue, elevator entrapment, downed tree and limb removal, board ups, pump outs, emergency power generation, lighting and special services to its residents.

They provide mutual aid to six fire departments, two ambulance squads and one EMS in our town. In addition, the Unit assists the fire departments and rescue squads of Denville, Mountain Lakes, Randolph, Morris Township, Morris Plains, Morristown, Hanover, East Hanover, Boonton, Montville, Fairfield, as well as any other requests from any other municipalities in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania area.

