Parsippany Police Department Honors Two of Their Own at Retirement Walkouts: McCarthy and Armenti

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department honored two of their retiring Officers with a ceremonial walk-out, on Friday, September 30.

Detective Patrick McCarthy, a 25-year veteran, and Officer Thomas Armenti, with 22 years, will be officially retiring effective October 1, leaving the department with a complement of eighty-five active Officers.

Det. McCarthy was most recently assigned as the School Resource Officer for Brooklawn Junior High School, and Officer Armenti was assigned to the patrol division. Both well liked Officers leave following many years of honorable service to the community, and their accumulated knowledge and experience will certainly be missed among their law enforcement family.

Det. McCarthy began his law enforcement in Parsippany where he was hired as a Special Officer in 1993, from there he became a Police Dispatcher, finally being sworn in as a full time Officer in 1997. Parsippany Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina was clearly sincere in his comments praising both Officers and expressed that he is personally going to feel the void with the retirement of McCarthy as both a respected colleague and friend.

Officer Armenti began his career in 2001 with the Orange Police Department and transferred over to Parsippany Police Department in 2004, where he has been primarily assigned to the patrol division through his time in Parsippany. Armenti comes from a law enforcement background, as his father was a Captain with the Newark Police Department. Acting Police Chief Pantina praised Officer Armenti for his service and presented him with a plaque.

There was plenty of pageantry and smiles at the walk-out ceremony, complete with traditional pipes and drums, a sign off radio call from Headquarters signaling the end of a career, the presentation of P.B.A. Silver Cards by P.B.A. Delegate David Cavaliere, plaques, shadow boxes, honorary salutes, and accolades from fellow officers, and of course, a gathered crowd of family, friends, and co-workers enjoying the ceremonies.

Despite the fanfare, retirement is always a bittersweet event for both the retiree and those co-workers they have spent so many years working, and bonding with, in all sorts of situations, good and bad. Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James R. Barberio was also on hand to recognize and thank both Officers for their many years of service.

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, it was noted that the Police Department presently has eighty-five active officers, despite a Table of Organization calling for a full complement of 113. Speaking to Mayor James Barberio regarding the understaffing of the agency, which was created over the past several years due to various reasons, he acknowledged the need for more sworn officers in the Township and stated that he has been working on that issue since taking office this past year, and that the Township is currently in the process of hiring ten Officers. That is certainly good news for the Township and for the police department.

Congratulations to Detective McCarthy and Officer Armenti. Have a long, healthy, happy, and productive retirement.

