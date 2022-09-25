Parsippany 19th Annual Fall Festival Draws Large Crowd

PARSIPPANY — The “19th Annual Fall Festival” returned after a three year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic drew large crowds on Sunday, September 25 on North Beverwyck Road. The rain held out most of the day and the fall weather made it a beautiful day to enjoy the many activities offered.

The township canceled the Fall Festival for the past two years because of COVID concerns. Officials planned to hold one last year but canceled in early September because of a local rise in COVID cases.

The town-wide celebration not only provided an opportunity to highlight township programs, services, organizations and businesses, but also encourages community spirit.

The generosity of the business community has played a large role in the success of the past festivals. Parsippany’s 19th Annual Fall Festival was one of the most successful festivals yet. There was entertainment for everyone, rides for the children, and other attractions.

