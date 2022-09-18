2nd Annual Kiwanis Food Truck and Music Festival Had a Huge Turnout

Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany resident Ava Arthurs having her face painted at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Food Truck and Music Festival held at Veterans Park on Saturday, September 17






PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany held its 2nd Annual Food Truck and Music Festival on Saturday, September 17 at Veterans Park.

There were plenty of food options, with more than twenty gourmet food trucks serving up cuisine at the park. Families came with chairs and blankets and enjoyed a wonderful day in the park listening to live music provided by Naughty Humphrey and Grand Theft Audio NJ.

The food vendors included Why Not Burgers, The Game Changer, Clydes Ice Cream, Oreo Fix, Antojitos, Hocus Smokus, Rolling Yatai, Marley’s Wing and Things, Pretty Good Pizza, Speedy Tacos, Top Tea Plug, Empanada Guy, Oxtail Gravy, Jerzey Girl Pickles and the fabulous assorted coffee by Zing Coffee.

The festival featured many local craft vendors

The festival featured many local craft vendors, games for kids, activities for adults like shoot airsoft rifles and other activities such as sand art, henna tattoos and more.

Members of Kiwanis Club of Caldwell-West Essex with members of Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

“The fundraiser was a huge success with just shy of 2,000 people in attendance. Thank you to all of the sponsors, volunteers and attendees who made this event such a success! Save the date for our next winter food truck festival with bonfire on Saturday, March 4” said Chairman Nicolas Limanov.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library Systems Director Melissa Kuzma and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Councilman Justin Musella

Special thanks to Nielsen Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram for sponsoring the event and Mega Bite Events for coordinating the event.

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, click here.

Owners Ryan Ehrhardt and Frank Belardo from Pretty Good Pizza
The weather was beautiful for Naughty Humphrey to perform at Veterans Park
Members of Sons of Italy came out to support the Kiwanis Club
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio practicing his axe throwing skills as Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Councilman Frank Neglia looks on
Councilman Frank Neglia, Justin Musella, Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Paul Carifi, Jr., came out to support Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Later in the day Councilman Michael dePierro and Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce joined the event
Families came with chairs and blankets and enjoyed a wonderful day in the park listening to live music provided by Naughty Humphrey and Grand Theft Audio NJ
Councilman Frank Neglia, Frank Cahill, Matthew Molinaro and Nicolas Neglia
Jerzey Girl Pickles
Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Frank Neglia tasting coffee from Zing Coffee
The weather was beautiful at the park and the event attracted everyone
There was something to do for all ages
Oreo Fix
Speedy Tacos


