2nd Annual Kiwanis Food Truck and Music Festival Had a Huge Turnout

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany held its 2nd Annual Food Truck and Music Festival on Saturday, September 17 at Veterans Park.

There were plenty of food options, with more than twenty gourmet food trucks serving up cuisine at the park. Families came with chairs and blankets and enjoyed a wonderful day in the park listening to live music provided by Naughty Humphrey and Grand Theft Audio NJ.

The food vendors included Why Not Burgers, The Game Changer, Clydes Ice Cream, Oreo Fix, Antojitos, Hocus Smokus, Rolling Yatai, Marley’s Wing and Things, Pretty Good Pizza, Speedy Tacos, Top Tea Plug, Empanada Guy, Oxtail Gravy, Jerzey Girl Pickles and the fabulous assorted coffee by Zing Coffee.

The festival featured many local craft vendors, games for kids, activities for adults like shoot airsoft rifles and other activities such as sand art, henna tattoos and more.

“The fundraiser was a huge success with just shy of 2,000 people in attendance. Thank you to all of the sponsors, volunteers and attendees who made this event such a success! Save the date for our next winter food truck festival with bonfire on Saturday, March 4” said Chairman Nicolas Limanov.

Special thanks to Nielsen Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram for sponsoring the event and Mega Bite Events for coordinating the event.

