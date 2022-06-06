US Post Office is Holding a Career Fair

PARSIPPANY — The USPS is hiring in Parsippany. They will be holding a career fair on Wednesday, June 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Parsippany Post Office, 3299 Route 46.

Please attend and find out more details and apply for an exciting job at the Parsippany Post Office. They offer excellent wages and benefits.

Immediate openings are available for city carrier assistants in Parsippany, Morristown, Morris Plains, and Surrounding areas.

Click here to register.

$18.92 per hour, Applications accepted onsite; Prescreening/Fingerprinting on site. Must have a minimum of two years of driving experience and a safe driving record.

