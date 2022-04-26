Little League East Opening Day: Play Ball

PARSIPPANY — The Par-Troy East Little League celebrated its 60th year at the Saturday morning opening day celebration in Di Leo Field in the Par-Troy East Little League Complex.

The ceremony opened with Parsippany High School Senior Joe Trimetidi signing the National Anthem.

“Before we begin I’d like to say thank you to a few people that helped us get here today. The weather rarely cooperates but somehow it comes together in the end for a good day. Without the following people this would never have happened today so thank you Dom Colasuanno, Kevin Hansberry, Paul Furfaro, Todd Finchler, Vin Gallo, John Corforte, Mike Wiznewski, Dave Deckert, John and Tiffany Hiltz, Tracy Gordon, Eric Hubner, Charlene Martin, Pete Bonfanti, Evan MacPhee and Brian Cooper, said Chris Mazzarella, President Par-Troy Little League East.

Mazzarella continued “There’s one more person I’d like to Acknowledge. For the last two or so years, there’s been a lot going on in our world and it’s been less than normal. This person has been the backbone of so many amazing things that Our Town has done in the face of Covid and not once looked for any type of recognition. He’s put in countless hours to help Support Our Town & League and continues to give of himself. I’d like to thank Rich Leitner for being a true friend and a Huge help to make today happen.”

Special guests included Mayor Jamie Barberio, Council President Mike dePierro, Councilman Paul Carifi Jr., Councilman (and PTW President) Frank Neglia, and Councilman Justin Musella.

As many may or not know in 2012 the twelve-year-old Par-Troy East Baseball team was the District, Section, State, and Mid Atlantic Champion and represented PTE at the Little League World Series in Williamsport PA. It’s one of the most difficult things to accomplish especially as a group of twelve-year-old kids dealing with that pressure. I remember first moving into our house and standing on the lawn with my son watching the parade roll by on Vail Rd and saying “Dylan this is something amazing to watch and that’s going to be the Little League you are going to play for.” I had no idea I’d one day be the President and be able to talk about that accomplishment. While we are planning a day later in the season to try and have ALL of the players back here this season and celebrate together we will recognize that team every time our players suit up and take the field. You will notice all of the uniforms being worn by our teams have a decal celebrating the 10-year anniversary of that amazing season and all of our players will where that decal with pride.

A lot of Blood Sweat and Tears went into that team not just for one season but for many seasons leading up to that season. It also wasn’t just the players that sacrificed time and effort for that success but it was the Parents, Families, Friends, PTE Board members, and of Course the Coaches that gave all they had to make that special season happen. Many of them took days off of work, Drove hours to make sure they had fans at the games supporting the team. Raised Money and scheduled bus trips back and forth so the team knew they weren’t alone and no matter how they did they were heroes. Many tried before and many have tried since but there has only been one.

A special thanks went to coach Ramon Mati (who could not be here today), Coach Ed Philips, and the Manager of the 2012 PTE Little League World Series Team Mike Ruggerio for an accomplishment this league will forever remember.

Mozzarella also said “I would like to thank the town leadership, Recreation Dept, Parks and Forestry, and Parsippany-Troy Hils Board of Education for the use of their fields and for all of the support they give our league and our kids to help keep the Complex a safe place to spend time at. Thank you to all of our sponsors without them it would be nearly impossible to maintain and improve the complex. Most of them are local but a few are from out of town. We have so many sponsors who have sponsored for many years that it would take hours to speak about them all. So as you walk around the complex and watch the games please have a look at the banners and team shirts and if possible frequent these establishments and thank them for their support of PTE.”

We’d like to thank the family of Joe Orlando (whom our Softball field is named after) They saw a Facebook message that we were looking for donations to help us purchase a new scoreboard and reached out to us to let us know they would like to purchase the board for us. Families like that keep PTE in their hearts and minds making our complex and town a great place to be!

A big Thank you, to the 2021 9/10 Softball & Baseball All-Star teams for organizing today. I’d like to thank Tracy Gordon, Diana Mazzarella, Charlene Martin, and Teresa Regan for taking the lead on the day and pulling it all together to make it successful as well as all of the parents and families that donated time and gifts for this day

Thank you also to the Kids of PTE because this would be nothing without you! Watching you on our fields laughing, smiling, and having fun is what it is all about.

“And the biggest thank you of all. To my wife Diana and My kids Dylan and Ava. Thank you for understanding the meetings and the time away from home while we are preparing and running the season. Most of all thank you for supporting me in every adventure or endeavor I decide to undertake and some that I decide not to!! I love you guys.”

T-Ball Parsippany Elks 2102 (Team 01) Assistant Coach Ernesto Guiroga Assistant Coach Vito Piergiovanni Manager Justin Bonura Parsippany Rotary Club (Team 02) Assistant Coach Rene Rodriguez Manager Corey Jeffers Pinnacle Athletic Development (Team 08) Assistant Coach Thomas DelMauro Manager Gregg Hunziker Manager Rich Skibitski Baldwin Pizza (Team 05) Assistant Coach Ernesto quiroga Assistant Coach Daniel Scovill Assistant Coach Scott Smith Manager Rachel Scovill Aemisegeo & Sons Landscaping (Team 06) Assistant Coach Jennifer Nieglos Assistant Coach Steven Nieglos Sr. Manager Steve Nieglos Chick-Fil-A (Team 07) Assistant Coach Justin Kang Assistant Coach Michael Lavelle Assistant Coach Olivia Johnson Manager Norby Krenik Caring Dentistry for Children (Team 04) Assistant Coach David Barquin Manager Daniel Salvante Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany (Team 03) Assistant Coach Michael Crum Manager Randy Orlando Rookies Softball PBA Local 131 (Team 01) Assistant Coach Kelly Alfano Manager Brian Cooper Anthony Francos (Team 03) Assistant Coach Michael Oram Manager Steven Greene Cutting Edge Landscaping (Team 02) Assistant Coach Jeff Turner Assistant Coach Shujun Chen Manager Jon Thorn Secure Now (Team 04) Assistant Coach Dominic Darpino Assistant Coach Kevin Regan Assistant Coach Michael Lavelle Manager Allyson Kubs Rookies Baseball dePierro’s Defenders (Team 02) Assistant Coach David Hendershot Assistant Coach Robert Benham Manager Evan MacPhee SJ Priola Funeral Home (Team 06) Assistant Coach Justin Bonura Assistant Coach Said Shamsudin Manager Gina Scala Neglia’s Nitros (Team 03) Assistant Coach Aalap Patel Assistant Coach Fedele Stella Manager Michael Oram Barberio’s Bombers (Team 05) Assistant Coach Keith McCormick Assistant Coach Steve Nieglos Manager Klayton Scott Berkshire Hathaway (Team 01) Assistant Coach Jeff Turner Assistant Coach Karaline Dibernard Assistant Coach Vimal Naik Manager Michael DiBernard Musella’s Marauders (Team 04) Assistant Coach Daniel Scovill Assistant Coach Navdeep Singh Manager Rachel Scovill Minors Softball Century 21 Realty (PTE Minors 2) Assistant Coach Daryl Johnson Assistant Coach Brian Cooper Assistant Coach Shari Gross Assistant Coach Michelle Scott Manager Charlene Martin Coldwell Banker (PTE Minors 1) Assistant Coach Peter Bonfanti Assistant Coach Robert Benham Assistant Coach Rich Leitner Manager Tracy Gordon Minors Baseball P&W Automotive Machining Assistant Coach Gremier Alemany Assistant Coach John Paul Manager Christopher Richardson Parsippany Blue Collar Workers (Team 1) Assistant Coach Justin Bonura Manager Ryan Johnson The UPS Store (Team 2) Assistant Coach Peter Strumolo Assistant Coach Thomas Allecca Jr Manager Danielle McLaughlin Majors Softball Baldwin Pizza (PTE Majors 1) Assistant Coach Isaac Ahn Assistant Coach Peter Strumolo Assistant Coach Richard Paluzzi Assistant Coach Yaro Zajac Assistant Coach Andrew Blair Manager William Coughlin Majors Baseball Black Diamond Garage Assistant Coach Mike Martin Assistant Coach Glenn Hickok Manager John Corforte Manager Kevin Regan Care One Parsippany ALF (PTE 2) Assistant Coach David Leon Assistant Coach Nikesh Shah Manager David Kaye Manager Vincent Gallo Juniors Softball PTE Juniors Softball Assistant Coach Nicole Freire Manager Matthew Sibilia Dolce Driving School (Team 01) Assistant Coach Joe Battista Assistant Coach Kevin Regan Manager Michael Dolce