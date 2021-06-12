Its official: Berry Bowls is Open For Business

Frank L. Cahill
Mayor Michael Soriano cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Berry Bowls located in the Troy Hills Shopping Center



PARSIPPANY — A new business opened up today in the Troy Hills Shopping Center in the same strip mall where Target and Michaels are located. It’s called Berry Bowls, “Smoothie, and Salad Bar.”

Berry Bowls is located in the Troy Hills Shopping Center
Berry Verry Pitaya Bowl: Contains Granola, Mango, Strawberry, Kiwi, and Honey

They serve Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Coconut Bowls, Fruit/Vegetable Smoothies  (100% Natural Juice), Protein Shakes, Signature Salads, Paninis, and Avocado Toast on Ciabatta, and Wraps. In addition, they serve Fresh Pressed Juices, Health Shots, and Bubble Tea.

Every menu item is under $10.00.

Parsippany Economic Development Committee Vice-Chairman Frank Cahill, along with ember Justin Musella and Mayor Michael Soriano presented a plaque welcoming Berry Bowls to Parsippany

Berry Bowls is located at 1113 Roue 46, Parsippany.  They also deliver by Doordash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

To learn more click here. The temporary opening hours for the restaurant are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

They also own another location at 196 Mountain Avenue, Hackettstown.

Customers were waiting for the ribbon cutting of Berry Bowls
The staff eager to serve the customers
