Its official: Berry Bowls is Open For Business

PARSIPPANY — A new business opened up today in the Troy Hills Shopping Center in the same strip mall where Target and Michaels are located. It’s called Berry Bowls, “Smoothie, and Salad Bar.”

They serve Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls, Coconut Bowls, Fruit/Vegetable Smoothies (100% Natural Juice), Protein Shakes, Signature Salads, Paninis, and Avocado Toast on Ciabatta, and Wraps. In addition, they serve Fresh Pressed Juices, Health Shots, and Bubble Tea.

Every menu item is under $10.00.

Berry Bowls is located at 1113 Roue 46, Parsippany. They also deliver by Doordash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

To learn more click here. The temporary opening hours for the restaurant are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily.

They also own another location at 196 Mountain Avenue, Hackettstown.

Comments

