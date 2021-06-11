Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Responds to Board of Education’s False Statement

PARSIPPANY — A public statement from the Parsippany Board of Education falsely stated that the Township wants to remove School Resource Officers from Parsippany schools.

There is no discussion about removing School Resource Officers or any police officers from our Township’s schools, full stop. Such an inference has not been made by any Township official in any capacity, and the suggestion of such is a non-starter.

The Township and the Board of Education are currently in discussion regarding contracts for Class III and SRO officers. The administration can negotiate contracts, but contracts can only be approved by the Township Council.

When it comes to protecting our children and our community, one thing must be abundantly clear – the safety of our children and our teachers must never be exploited for posturing.

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills supports the Parsippany School Resource Officer Program unequivocally and will continue to do so. To suggest otherwise would not only be completely false and wholly without merit, but damaging to the integrity of the program itself. We will not allow that to happen, ever.

