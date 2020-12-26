POWER® Operation Holiday Free Clothing Giveaway

MORRIS COUNTY — POWER® in partnership with Cherubs and Angels will be giving away FREE Clothing Kits to those in need. Reservations are required, and appointments will be on a first-come-first-served basis through Eventbrite only. Appointments will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the following days until all inventory is taken:

Tuesday, December 29

Wednesday, December 30

Thursday, December 31

Tuesday, January 5

Wednesday, January 6

Thursday, January 7

Click here to reserve a date.

After a FREE order has been placed, you will be contacted within 24 hours providing the date and time for your appointment. WALK-INS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Once all kits have been claimed, the Eventbrite site will be closed.

Each clothing kit includes (new and nearly new): winter coat, shirts, pants, and socks.

DONORS: We welcome your monetary donations to help us with initiatives to help underserved communities. Direct donations can be made through Click here to donate by PayPal®. To learn more about how you can partner with Power® to help those in underserved communities, email: penny@powerchangeslives.com or call (973) 866-5531.

POWER (People Organized Working Evolving Reaching) is a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to improve the lives of people with a specialized focus on minority disparities in health, education, aging, food insecurity, health, social justice, and reform, and housing and the homeless. To learn more about Power® click here.