POWER® Operation Holiday Free Clothing Giveaway

MORRIS COUNTY — POWER® in partnership with Cherubs and Angels will be giving away FREE Clothing Kits to those in need. Reservations are required, and appointments will be on a first-come-first-served basis through Eventbrite only. Appointments will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the following days until all inventory is taken:
- Tuesday, December 29
- Wednesday, December 30
- Thursday, December 31
- Tuesday, January 5
- Wednesday, January 6
- Thursday, January 7
After a FREE order has been placed, you will be contacted within 24 hours providing the date and time for your appointment. WALK-INS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. Once all kits have been claimed, the Eventbrite site will be closed.
Each clothing kit includes (new and nearly new): winter coat, shirts, pants, and socks.
DONORS: We welcome your monetary donations to help us with initiatives to help underserved communities. Direct donations can be made through Click here to donate by PayPal®. To learn more about how you can partner with Power® to help those in underserved communities, email: penny@powerchangeslives.com or call (973) 866-5531.
POWER (People Organized Working Evolving Reaching) is a recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to improve the lives of people with a specialized focus on minority disparities in health, education, aging, food insecurity, health, social justice, and reform, and housing and the homeless. To learn more about Power® click here.
“I wanted to die, now I have hope,” said Holly McFee, after receiving assistance from POWER CHANGES LIVES Operation Holiday®. Holly was one of the hundreds of families who are benefiting from generous donors this Holiday season. Having to flee New Jersey to Ohio because of the sexual assault of her 9-year-old daughter Jacee at the hands of her ex-husband, Holly has found the help and support she desperately needed from Operation Holiday® and their network of donors. The truth is …. there are many “Hollies’” who need your help.
Your support can help others like Holly, senior citizens, and the homeless through direct donations that are 100% tax-deductible. POWER is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization recognized by the IRS under tax identification number: 83-1855848.
“We have reached $5,000 of our $75,000 goal in our efforts to feed, clothe, and assist over one-thousand individuals in need. COVID-19 has struck hard, regardless of socio-economic class, where people who have never asked nor needed assistance are seeking us out for help. Our team works with everyone who contacts us with the goal that no one leaves unserved . . . but we need help”, said Penelope Lopez the Chairman and CEO.
After being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, 20 rounds of chemotherapy, and a bilateral mastectomy in 2016, now in remission, Chairman Lopez dedicated her young life to helping those in need because “life happens”. Now, from her home office located in New Jersey, a team of likeminded volunteers across the United States has joined her to step up to the challenge to help families in need for Christmas with Operation Holiday, support Senior citizens with life-saving pre-programmed Kindle Fire tablets giving them one-touch virtual access to their doctors, pharmacies, and loved ones, and the distribution of Walmart gift cards to the homeless to purchase coats, clothing, food, and toiletries. Learn more about Penelope’s battle with Stage 3 Breast Cancer: www.facebook.com/thebreastofme
Direct financial donations can be made through PayPal
Family, seniors, and homeless "adoptions" can be made through Eventbrite
Checks are also accepted, made payable to “POWER CHANGES LIVES” and can be mailed to our volunteer office headquarters:
POWER CHANGES LIVES
403 Welsh Place
Morris Plains, NJ 07950-2954
IRS CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION: 83-1855848
