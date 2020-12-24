Meet Oscar, a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix!

MORRIS COUNTY — This cutie came to us from a local, inner-city shelter where he came in as a stray. After this gorgeous boy was there for 4 months, we are so glad he now has more exposure and can find his forever home!

Oscar is a great mix of active and couch potato. After a nice long walk or romp around the yard, he is happy to take a nap on the couch. Oscar is great with other dogs and kids 16+. We are unsure how he is with cats but are happy to cat test for an approved adopter.

Oscar loves to explore and make new friends on his walk–he’s so friendly! His foster mom says he is a great Oscar that loves to nap right on top of her.

If you’re looking for a fun, loving pup, apply to adopt Oscar today!

If you are interested in adopting Oscar, please fill out an application

