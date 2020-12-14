Maddy’s Mexican Restaurant: Authentic Mexican Food

PARSIPPANY — Maddy’s Mexican Restaurant, 52 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. (973) 794-6700.

I have always been a fan of authentic Mexican food. I am not talking about those fast-food chain Tex-Mex joints that dot our strip malls and highways. I am talking about real food that one would find South of the Border. I did not have to go far to find Maddy’s Mexican Restaurant, a small independent, family-owned neighborhood eatery on North Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, directly across from the Fire Station. If you are not familiar, No. Beverwyck Road is a vibrant, lively business section of Parsippany with a surprisingly large selection of excellent multi-cultural restaurants and shops.

Maddy’s is the type of place you might just walk by without noticing it despite its attractive and welcoming Mexican themed storefront. Maddy’s web page describes their business as a family restaurant serving authentic Mexican food in addition to their own unique twist on classic meals. Sounded good to me.

Immediately upon entering I was struck by the casual, colorful, festive, appealing Mexican décor and ambiance that quite literally jumps right out at you. Impressive murals cover the walls, colorful Mexican artifacts are carefully placed throughout, and the properly spaced tables are covered with multi-color checkered tablecloths. The lighting is comfortable and the brick accents along the walls really add a sense of class.

I was warmly greeted and seated by Nancy, who is the daughter of owners/Chefs Andres Galvez Santiago and Isabel Gonzalez Salazar. Mrs. Salazar came out to chat for a moment and welcome me to the restaurant, which was a nice touch. Very personable, hospitable people, and as I was about to find out, great Mexican chefs. I did learn that Andres and Isabel arrived from their homeland in Mexico and acquired Maddy’s five years ago. I was looking for authentic Mexican food using traditional homemade recipes and I could tell that this clearly was the place.

I then was confronted with the tough chore of deciding between the Carne a La Mexicana Dinner Plate (grilled steak mixed with sauteed jalapenos, onions, and tomatoes, which came with three corn tortillas, rice, and beans) and the Wet Burrito (rice, beans, cheese, with choice of chicken, steak, or pulled pork. Covered with red sauce, melted cheese & Mexican sour cream). After some thought, I finally decided on the Carne a La Mexicana Dinner Plate as that seemed to be one of Maddy’s signature dishes and it sounded delicious. But first, a complimentary bowl of tasty, crunchy, and crispy home-made tortilla chips, accompanied with both tangy red (not too hot) and sweet salsa verde was brought to the table.

Followed next by the appetizer I went with, the Chorizquezo (melted cheese mixed with Mexican sausage served with a choice of corn or flour). The Chorizquezo was right up my alley and it was a meal in itself. Maddy’s is a BYOB so I brought along some Tecate Cerveza to compliment the meal.

My entrée, the Carne a La Mexicana Dinner Plate was delicious. The grilled steak was cooked exactly right. This generously portioned dish was hot, juicy, and mouthwatering. The quality toppings were flavorful, fresh, and seasoned to perfection and really enhanced the steak. The sides of tortillas, rice, and beans were a treat. I did it but I cannot imagine how I finished this feast.

Of course, Maddy’s does have a full menu with all the traditional Mexican dishes you would expect and more. One thing that stood out, beyond the great flavor, was the size of the portions. I sat and observed as servings of the Wet Burrito, Steak Fajitas and Chicken Flautas came out. Each serving was huge and looked fantastic.

I was probably a nuisance, but the other friendly diners were courteous enough to allow me to photograph their dishes for this review. I think the pictures speak for themselves.

Overall, this was a great dining experience. Delicious, fresh, flavorful food. Generous portions. Reasonable prices. Excellent and professional service. Fun, friendly, and attractive décor. What more could you want? I would highly recommend giving Maddy’s a try.

And please come out and support all our small, independent local businesses in any way you can.

Inside Dining, Take Out, BYOB, Curbside Pick Up, Street Parking, Catering Services Available.

Maddy’s Mexican Restaurant, 52 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. (973) 794-6700. Click here to view their website.

Publishers Note: As a service to help our restaurants during these hard times, Parsippany Focus will be publishing reviews.