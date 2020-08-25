PACC Welcomes New Member: Glenn Hickok – Northwestern Mutual

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member Glenn Hickok – Northwestern Mutual.

With life as busy as ever, the complexity of addressing our finances and risk management is often the last thing we choose to work on in our free time. Their team is designed to bring clarity and simplicity to the complex nature of tax, insurance, and investments – Empowering our clients to live a full life today, while being mindful of tomorrow.

They have intentionally designed our team to address changing client needs and the ever-changing economic and tax environment through the utilization of financial planning. This can prevent common disruptions clients often face when working with an individual advisor.

Backed by Northwestern Mutual, who for over 160 years has honored their clients with a commitment to mutuality and excellence, they are excited to help you and your family.

Inspiring, empowering, and achieving your financial independence.

Contact Glenn at (973) 531-2173 or www.glennhickok.nm.com.

