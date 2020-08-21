PACC Welcomes New Member: Paul Ciavarella, Allied Wealth Partners

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member Paul Ciavarella, Allied Wealth Partners.

Paul Ciavarella joined Allied Wealth Partners in 2017 after over eight years of success assisting clients with their finances.

Prior to his career as a financial advisor, Paul was a business owner. His 25 years of experience as a business owner enables him to provide a wealth of information to his clients. Paul focuses on helping small and medium-sized business owners attain their goals. His association with other experienced financial professionals allows him to offer a full range of services to meet the needs of businesses and individuals alike.

Through his experience and association with other specialists in the financial services industry, Paul has high standards when it comes to assisting clients. Paul’s goal as a financial advisor is to help bring a level of financial protection and independence to his clients that they had thought previously unattainable. This is accomplished through various conservative strategies of protection and long term financial growth.

Paul utilizes a macroeconomic approach to help clients balance the primary financial domains of Protection, Assets, Liabilities, and Cash Flow. This approach recognizes the interdependence of these domains and tests all financial strategies across them in an effort to maximize the protection and performance of assets and cash flow. This unique approach can help provide clients with enhanced benefits in areas such as tax savings, risk management, and control of personal wealth.

Paul is very active in his community. He is a member of Wayne Lions Club, Morris County Chamber of Commerce, North Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, and Pequannock Regional Chamber of Commerce. Paul has attained several designations over the years. These include his FINRA Series 7, 65, and 66. He is a Registered Representative and Investment Advisor Representative of Securian Financial Services, Inc., Life and Health Licensed, and holds the CLTC (Certified in Long-Term Care) designation.

Paul is a William Patterson alumnus where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and a Minor in Economics. He is a resident of Pompton Plains. Golfing, mountain biking, and spending time with his wife Eileen and children Maggie, John, Rachel, and Chris are some things that Paul enjoys.

You can reach Paul by calling (973) 917-2903 or email pciavarella@alliedwealthpartners.com.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is a service organization for businesses, merchants, residents and volunteers that provides education, information, and networking opportunities to the Parsippany area. For more information call (973) 402-6400 or click here.

