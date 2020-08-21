Kiwanis Club Donates School Supplies to the Needy

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Community Director Carol Tiesi, Kiwanis Club member Nicolas Limanov and President Frank Cahill visited Parsippany Health and Human Services and donated backpacks filled with school supplies. Each backpack is valued at $100.00.

Normally each year Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members purchase and donate school supplies that are given to Health and Human Services to be distributed to families in need. But due to COVID-19, and our meetings have been virtual so Ms. Tiesi decided to purchase the backpacks filled with supplies to keep up with the Kiwanis tradition.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 80 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

If you are interested in learning about our club, we currently meet weekly on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. via Zoom. (Join us by clicking here). For more information click here.

Parsippany Food Pantry is located at Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034. Phone: (973) 263-7163; Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Comments

Comments