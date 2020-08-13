Parsippany Chamber Welcomes New Member: Venture X

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome new member, Venture X.

With coworking spaces replacing traditional office environments, what sets Venture X apart from the growing number of flexible workspace options cropping up all over the globe? Unlike other flexible workspaces with their whimsical fusion of networking and uncharted possibilities, Venture X is geared towards the established business professional looking for upscale surroundings at locations that are dressed for success.

Their contemporary, design-forward spaces offer a motivating place to not only launch your business but to grow your business and expand your brand. At Venture X, they focus on creating engaging, motivating work environments for professionals and entrepreneurs that inspire our diverse membership to collaborate.

Venture X is also unique in that their spaces are owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, just like you. They understand your market and are here to provide an environment that will gear you for success.

Owner, Mahender Gorrai is a resident of New Jersey for over 28 years and has worked in IT across various industries. Mahender has a master’s in computer science from NJIT. He has identified a transformational need in how we work and collaborate both as individuals and corporations and hence started a flexible, comfortable office space business located at 8 Campus Drive, Parsippany. Call (973) 969-3850. www.venturex.com

Greater Parsippany Rewards members receive a free day pass, by clicking here.

Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce is a service organization for businesses, merchants, residents, and volunteers that provides education, information and networking opportunities to the Parsippany area. For more information call (973) 402-6400 or click here.

