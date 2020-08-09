MORRIS COUNTY — Message from Morris County Freeholder Tayfun Selen:

I am Freeholder Tayfun Selen – and I’m as fed up with JCP&L as you are. On Tuesday, a tropical storm impacted 150,000 Morris County customers. Five days later, there are still 31,000 customers in Morris County without power.

Yes, it was a bad storm. But this is unacceptable and people must be held accountable.

As we speak, 64% of Harding customers without power, 34% of Boonton, 28% of Chatham Township, 33% of Denville, 30% of Lincoln Park, 51% of Mendham Borough, half the town, 23% of Morris Township, 22% of Randolph Township, 21% of Montville, also are without power.

People who need electricity for their medical equipment were put at risk. Untold amounts of milk and groceries have gone bad.

A real hardship for seniors on a fixed income or a single mom working multiple minimum wage jobs to make ends meet.

These are real consequences of JCP&Ls failure.

Folks, a utility company that made over $380 million in profit as of June 30 needs to step up and make this right and the BPU should demand it if they don’t.

CEO Charles Jones, who lives in Ohio, by the way, needs to answer for why more of those profits haven’t been invested back into infrastructure improvements in Morris County and other parts of New Jersey. If he can’t answer that question to the satisfaction of his customers – like you and me – he should resign and JCP&L should put someone in charge who is accountable.

Enough is enough. Every time there is a storm, Morris County residents lose power for days.

JCPL its time to get your act together. New leadership. New strategy.

I am not only asking for the resignation of your CEO, but I am also asking for a refund of utility bills of Morris County residents for July and August. Morris County residents are going thru this nonsense far too long.

If you would like to reach out to me, my cell phone number is (973) 222-0484.

Thank you!

Tayfun Selen

Morris County Freeholder

