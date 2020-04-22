Morris Adult Day Care Serves Their Clients Needs During the COVID-19

PARSIPPANY — Although the business is closed and the over 80 clients remain at home, the staff at Morris Adult Day Care has been taking care of their clients’ needs.

They have clients throughout Northern New Jersey including Parsippany, Budd Lake, Chester, Flanders, Rockaway, Morristown, Morris Plains, West Caldwell, Verona, West Orange, Orange, Clifton, and Elmwood Park.

Every Thursday Night, Friday Night, and Saturdays the staff goes and purchases food, fruits, vegetables, and personal hygiene products to be delivered every Monday to each client.

They have been doing this since March 16 when they chose to close the doors for the clients and staff members’ health and well being.

In addition, the nurses and Linda Ciesielski-Lastella makes wellness calls to all of the 80 plus clients. They will call their doctors, families, and pharmacies when they are in need of care or medications.

“We go to work every morning for them, we have volunteers who help deliver all the Care packages on Monday. We also provide arts and crafts, word search and crossword puzzle books, model planes and cars, yarn, playing cards, and adult coloring pictures,” said Linda.

The Adult Day Care posts on their Facebook page several times a week, puzzles that can be done together with the answers posted two days later.

Linda Ciesielski-Lastella said “I do this because I need my Morris Family to remember that we are always there for them no matter what! They truly are my other family and I need to make sure they are healthy, happy, busy, and feeling that we have not forgotten them in this most unfortunate time. I will continue to do this as long as my families are homebound.”

>Morris Adult Day Care was established in 2015 and is recognized as one of the most prestigious Medical Daycare Center in Parsippany. Since the birth of the facility they have created a great environment for all their clients. They recognize and build on the unique qualities of each and every person as the starting point of relationships and they encourage every client to form new and lasting friendships.

At the center they dedicate themselves to provide a better quality of life while aging because it’s all about them. They are proud to say that their experienced staff can assist your loved ones with any physical, medical, mental, social challenges that may have diminished their ability to reach their true happiness.

Their goal is to keep the clients as independent and within the community and with their loved ones as long as possible.

Their state of art eight thousand square foot facility is built to make anyone and everyone feel comfortable. They have a nursing station ready to deal with any medical condition that may arise, Their social services are ready for any insurance or social service. Their clients are overjoyed with the pool table, ping pong, personal movie theater, endless art and craft, and of-course Bingo and Pokeno. Thet have a fleet of comfortable vehicles that transport the clients to and from their homes and to all those fabulous outings.

Morris Adult Day Care is located at 784 US Highway 46, Parsippany, and can be reached by calling (973) 794-4455.

