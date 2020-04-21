Prosecutor’s Office Marks 50th Anniversary of Earth Day By Reminding Residents to Think Local

MORRIS COUNTY — On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker would like to remind residents to think globally by acting locally. Earth Day is celebrated on Wednesday, April 22.

Many of us are spending our time at home by visiting nearby open spaces. Morris County citizens can do their part during their walks by keeping a lookout for potential violations that impact our air, rivers, lakes, wooded areas and wetlands.

Working in conjunction with local, state and federal law enforcement, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Environmental Crimes Unit is made up of specially-trained investigators and assistant prosecutors who are prepared to hold polluters accountable.

Prosecutor Knapp thanks residents for their vigilance while they stay healthy and enjoy the outdoors.

To report suspicious activity, contact your local police department or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson/Environmental Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200.

