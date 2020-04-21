COVID-19: Freeholder Board “Remote” Meeting on Wednesday, April 22

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of Freeholders will meet on Wednesday evening, April 22, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting will be held via a telephone conference call that is open to all county residents.

The Freeholder Board’s work session that had been scheduled for April 22 at 4:30 p.m. in Morristown has been canceled. Instead, there just will be one public meeting via phone at 7:00 p.m.

The Freeholder Board held similar phone-in sessions for its meeting on March 25 and April 6.

“County government still has a vital obligation to continue operating, to be sure we serve our residents in this time of need. But we also have to be aware of the need for public distancing and to avoid large gatherings,” said Freeholder Director Deborah Smith. “We invite you to listen in to our meeting and to participate in the comment portion of the meeting, and I look forward to meeting you in person at our future meetings.”

Residents are invited to call into the April 22 meeting:

Call: 1-201-546-5293

Guest Passcode: 439862

Residents are asked to mute their phones as they listen, and to speak only during the public comment period. Please try to “line up” politely with other callers during the comment period. It would be much appreciated.

