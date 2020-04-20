Rainbow Lakes and Fox Hill Neighbors to Collect Food for Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes and Fox Hill Neighbors United to hold a food collection drive for Parsippany Food Pantry on Wednesday, April 22, at Rainbow Lakes Club House Parking Lot, 20 Rainbow Trail.

Many people in Parsippany need our help. Due to the coronavirus many local people are out of work, have had their hours cut and thus are having difficulty putting food on their families’ table. Members of the RLCC and Fox Hills Neighbor’s United spoke with Mayor Soriano and he told us about the Parsippany Food Pantry.

They contacted Stacey Reeber who is working at the Parsippany Food Pantry and confirmed the need for donations.

Troy Rhodes of the Hub Lakes Church has volunteered his truck to help transport donated items to the pantry on Wednesday afternoon, April 22, from 12:00 Noon to 2:45 p.m. from the collection site at the Rainbow Lakes Club House Parking Lot, 20 Rainbow Trail.

Thank you Charlie Damian for allowing the use of the Club House Parking Lot. The need is for canned goods, cereals, pasta, beans, tuna fish, peanut butter which is important at this time.

Just walk up or drive by and place the items in the truck or our van in a plastic bag. Please do not donate outdated or dented goods and keep your distance and wear a mask. Thank you for your assistance and our goal is to fill our van and the pickup from the Rainbow Lakes and Fox Hill Community. If you’re in need of assistance please let us know directly.

If you would like to make a monetary donation please make checks payable to Parsippany Food Pantry.

The Parsippany Emergency Food Pantry is located at Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha. For more information call (973) 263-7163. Monday to Friday

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Comments

Comments