Focus Supports Local Business, Streamlines Information from Struggling Businesses

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus has added a new feature called “What’s Open.”

A free, streamlined listing that allows businesses to post updates directly to our readers.

Businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. For restaurants, those that remain open are only offering takeout and delivery. Scores of restaurant staff members have been laid off and many owners are having difficulty making their bottom line. This program is intended to boost business for the suffering industry.

The homepage of Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus has a message board that conveys updated specials, hours and announcements from restaurants.

Users can search by city, business type or town. Restaurants can add store hours and takeout and delivery options are listed for each restaurant.

Listings are free to any business, although there are some upgrades available.

To list your business click here.

