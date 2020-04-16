Saint Peter the Apostle Church Food Pantry Collection Weekend

PARSIPPANY — The Food Pantry at Saint Peter the Apostle Church, 179 Baldwin Road, is in need of our support. PLEASE Consider making a food donation this weekend…

Their next Food Pantry collection takes place this weekend Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.

Since the church remains locked, drop off will take place at the back door, or drive-up entrance, to the Food Pantry in the back of All Saints Academy. Please DO NOT drop off food at the church. Volunteers will be available to assist with dropping off bags between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The most needed items include cold cereal, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, tuna, paper products, coffee, tea, and any cleaning products.

Thank you for supporting our parish Food Pantry which helps so many of our sisters and brothers in need.

