Final Sendoff for Paterson Police Officer; GoFundMe Account Setup

PARSIPPANY — A “Final Sendoff” for Paterson Police Officer Francesco Scorpo, 34, who succumbed to COVID-19, was held Thursday, carrying the officer from St. Joseph’s Medical Center to a Stephen J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Road, where Funeral Services will be private.

Final Send off for the Fallen Paterson Police Officer Posted by Fireground Buff Network, LLC on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Video by Fireground Buff Network, LLC

Hundreds of Police Officers, Fire Trucks and other Emergency Vehicles lined North Beverwyck Road to show their condolences for Paterson Officer Francesco Scorpo.

He leaves behind a wife of six years, Kristina, and two sons, four-year-old Francisco Jr., and 6-month-old Santino.

Officer Scorpo joined the Paterson police force on July 20, 2015, serving in both the Patrol and Traffic Divisions.

He was hospitalized for more than ten days with the coronavirus.

“Frank was the love of my life, and there are no words that can describe what I’m feeling right now,” wrote his wife, Kristina, a nurse, on a Facebook post.

“Officer Scorpo was a dedicated public servant who served our profession and our community with pride, honor, and distinction,” the Paterson Police Department said in a statement.

He is survived by his father Sebastiano “Sam” Scorpo and his mother Anna.

“A dedicated son, husband, and father, Officer Scorpo, was a family man who cared so very much about people and his profession,” the statement read. “He will be remembered not only for being an exemplary police officer but as an exceptional and very special human being.”

Francesco Sebastiano Scorpo, Sr., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson.

Born in Wayne, he was raised in West Paterson and Wayne and moved to Montville Township in 2014.

Frank attended Wayne Valley High School, where he played for the Varsity Football Team. He earned his Bachelors Degree in History from William Paterson University in 2009. A member of the Class #115, Frank graduated from the Bergen County Police Academy in 2015.

Parsippany resident Brandon Cafferata, a high school friend of Kristina Scorpo set up a GoFundMe account. To donate, click here.

Comments

Comments