“The Lunch Lady” has been busy making Masks

PARSIPPANY — Joanne Davino, a cafeteria worker at Parsippany High School, has made over one hundred masks for the Parsippany community.

She has been working hard making masks for essential workers. She is a resident of Parsippany and is known as “The Lunch Lady” to the hundreds of students she serves meals to at Parsippany High School.

Masks are also available for purchase to help with the cost. Masks are available for Children, Women or Men at $5.00 each. Pick up only. You can contact Joanne Davino on Facebook by clicking here or email gabriella.davino26@gmail.com.

