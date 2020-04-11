“Parsippany Supporting Our Town” Feeds Clients from Homeless Solutions

PARSIPPANY — “Parsippany Supporting Our Town” supplied 60 home-cooked meals to the clients of Homeless Solutions.

The meals were prepared by Jeremiah’s Catering and Cooking School, 84 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Chris Mazzarella said “The food looked so good I almost couldn’t help from eating the meals.” In addition to the meals, the group supplied some “stress balls” which were donated by an anonymous Parsippany resident.

Homeless Solutions, “Providing a Hand UP, Not a HandOUT.” They offer shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County.

In two short weeks, “Parsippany Supporting Our Town” supplied over 2,100 meals to various groups, first responders, hospital employees and more. The group received $38,000 in donations, purchased $1,500 PPE for Parsippany Police and Parsippany EMS. They have 3,981 members of their FaceBook group (Click here). In addition they paid out over $23,000 to local businesses by purchasing meals.

Northpointe Bank sent $3,400 directly to the Jersey Women’s Battered Shelter; Donations from Stop and Shop for Easter baskets for 37 kids in Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter and St. Peters Village Orphanage.

“And a great feeling of community and as much positive that could be out there in this tough time,” said Chris.

To request a meal, volunteer or to donate click here.

