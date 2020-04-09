Mayor Declares Municipal Parks Will Remain Open… For Now

PARSIPPANY – Municipal parks will remain open, for now, says Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano. Earlier this week, Governor Murphy signed Executive Order 118, closing state and county parks to the public in an ongoing effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Many towns across New Jersey have followed the Governor’s lead by closing local parks, however Parsippany-Troy Hills will look to keep municipal parks open as long as residents follow social distancing guidelines.

“These parks provide us with outdoor recreation to break up the cycle of staying at home, but they’ve also served as hotspots for large gatherings and close contact,” said Soriano. “I share the Governor’s concerns about social distancing, and see the lack of respect for those measures being demonstrated by a small number of residents.”

The Township will be monitoring the parks closely over the holiday weekend, and if social distancing guidelines are not being followed, the mayor is prepared to close the municipal parks as well.

“We need to remember that this virus can spread through no fault of your own,” Soriano said. “Even if you do everything right, it is possible to contract it from someone doing something wrong.”

The Mayor called on all residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills to speak up – if they see something, say something. To report anybody not practicing social distancing in the parks, please call the Parsippany Police Department at (973) 263-4300.

