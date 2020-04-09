Bring the Family Together with Applebee’s NEW Family Bundle Meals

PARSIPPANY — Applebee’s® is making it easier for neighbors to enjoy their favorite menu items safely at home with the announcement of new value-packed Applebee’s Family Bundle Meals. The Applebee’s Family Bundle Meals are available at participating locations via Carside To Go or Delivery. Applebee’s is located at 1057 Route 46, Troy Hills Shopping Center. They can be reached by calling (973) 263-5005.

Families can now enjoy some of their Applebee’s craveable favorites in seven new, specially bundled affordable meals that serve between three and eight people. Family Bundle Meals can be ordered for Carside To Go or Applebee’s Delivery through Applebees.com, Applebee’s mobile app and third-party delivery service providers where available.

Family Bundle Meals available nearby include:

· Classic Cheeseburger Bundle – Crunchy Onion Rings, Classic Cheeseburgers and classic fries (serves 4)

· Chicken Tenders Bundle – Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders with honey Dijon mustard, Caesar Salad, Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, classic fries and coleslaw (serves 3-4)

· Chicken Tenders Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Chicken Tenders with honey Dijon mustard, Caesar Salad, and Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon (serves 6)

· Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Classic Broccoli Chicken Alfredo, Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad and breadsticks (serves 6)

· Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese Pasta Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders and Applewood-smoked bacon, Oriental Chicken Salad and breadsticks (serves 6)

· Riblets Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Applebees® Riblets with honey BBQ sauce, Caesar Salad, Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, classic fries and coleslaw (serves 6)

· Riblets & Chicken Tenders Bundle – Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Applebees® Riblets with honey BBQ sauce, Chicken Tenders with honey Dijon mustard, Caesar Salad, Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese with Applewood-smoked bacon, classic fries and coleslaw (serves 6-8)

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu or contact your neighborhood Applebee’s.

