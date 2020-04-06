Sherrill Announces Second Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) will hold a second COVID-19 telephone town hall focused on small business and unemployment assistance on Tuesday, April 7. Representative Sherrill will be joined by public officials who will help answer questions from residents and she will give an update on what she has been doing to support COVID-19 response efforts in New Jersey.

“Every day, I am on the phone with our small businesses, local officials, and residents in North Jersey, and I know the incredible strain they face as we fight the COVID-19 crisis,” said Representative Sherrill. “Our town hall this week will focus on the resources available to small businesses and workers at the federal and state level. We had an overwhelming response to our last telephone town hall, and I hope residents join us again on Tuesday.”

Residents are invited to register for the telephone town hall by clicking here.

WHAT: Telephone Town Hall on Small Business and Unemployment Assistance

WHO: Representative Mikie Sherrill

WHEN: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. EST

