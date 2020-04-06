Donate to Feed First Responders

MORRIS COUNTY — During this unprecedented health care crisis, law enforcement officer members of the Italian American Police Society of New Jersey are on the front lines of danger on the street, behind bars, guarding transportation systems and in many other locations. The amazing heroes in this battle are the men and women working as nurses, doctors and medical personnel in hospitals. The Italian American Police Society of New Jersey is working to support these brave caretakers. We are providing cooked hot meals for hospital personnel to give them strength and comfort. This endeavor also helps to support in a small way local businesses that are struggling to survive.

We invite you to consider making a financial donation. All of these donations will be used to directly feed hospital personnel in areas needed in New Jersey. As always, we are proud to serve and protect New Jersey in various ways like this. We have always appreciated the generosity of our friends and supporters and thank you in advance for your help.

If you can help in any way with a monetary donation which will help feed these workers.

Click here for more information.

Comments

Comments