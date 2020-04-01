Pennacchio: New Jersey’s Treatment of COVID-19 Patients Makes No Sense

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey State Senator Joe Pennacchio once again questioned how the State is dictating how doctors may treat their patients.
“Instead of allowing doctors to prophylactically or immediately treat patients, New Jersey is requiring them to have a full-blown case of coronavirus before action can be taken,” said Pennacchio (R-26). “By that time, in many cases, it is too late.”
The senator has been a vocal advocate for the preventative and therapeutic use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to calm the COVID-19 outbreak. Joining him was almost 70 doctors and a European research doctor.
Pennacchio compared the early utilization of HCQ for the coronavirus to the original use of the drug given to patients prophylactically before travel to malaria-infested areas of malaria.
“It would have made no sense to withhold the treatment until people contracted malaria, and it’s insane to wait for people to show signs of the coronavirus while this pandemic is taking lives and destroying our economy,” Pennacchio said.
Today, in a letter to Pennacchio, New Jersey physician Dr. Theresa Thomas echoed the senator’s position.
Other doctors also weighed in with their support:
Vinod Sanchetti, MD – Internal Medicine
Varinder Singh, MD – Cardiology/Internal Medicine
Mannish Saini, MD – Internal Medicine
Rimmi Sobti, MD – Internal Medicine
Karam Dalal, MD Internal Medicine
Prabhat Sinha, MD Internal Medicine
Puneet Sahgal, MD Internal Medicine
Sakshi Pawa, MD Internal Medicine
Dilip Desai, MD Internal Medicine
Vinod Ghetiya, MD Internal Medicine
Sarvat Takla, MD Internal Medicine
Monnet Tresvalace, MD Internal Medicine
Parhar Avtar, MD pulmonologist
Bikramjeet Singh,MD Nephrologist
Sanjay Kumar, MD Internal Medicine
Mukesh Shah, MD Internal Medicine
Mathew Kandathil, MD Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine
