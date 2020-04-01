Pennacchio: New Jersey’s Treatment of COVID-19 Patients Makes No Sense

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey State Senator Joe Pennacchio once again questioned how the State is dictating how doctors may treat their patients.

“Instead of allowing doctors to prophylactically or immediately treat patients, New Jersey is requiring them to have a full-blown case of coronavirus before action can be taken,” said Pennacchio (R-26). “By that time, in many cases, it is too late.”

The senator has been a vocal advocate for the preventative and therapeutic use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to calm the COVID-19 outbreak. Joining him was almost 70 doctors and a European research doctor.

Pennacchio compared the early utilization of HCQ for the coronavirus to the original use of the drug given to patients prophylactically before travel to malaria-infested areas of malaria.

“It would have made no sense to withhold the treatment until people contracted malaria, and it’s insane to wait for people to show signs of the coronavirus while this pandemic is taking lives and destroying our economy,” Pennacchio said.

Today, in a letter to Pennacchio, New Jersey physician Dr. Theresa Thomas echoed the senator’s position.



Other doctors also weighed in with their support:

Vinod Sanchetti, MD – Internal Medicine

Varinder Singh, MD – Cardiology/Internal Medicine

Mannish Saini, MD – Internal Medicine

Rimmi Sobti, MD – Internal Medicine

Karam Dalal, MD Internal Medicine

Prabhat Sinha, MD Internal Medicine

Puneet Sahgal, MD Internal Medicine

Sakshi Pawa, MD Internal Medicine

Dilip Desai, MD Internal Medicine

Vinod Ghetiya, MD Internal Medicine

Sarvat Takla, MD Internal Medicine

Monnet Tresvalace, MD Internal Medicine

Parhar Avtar, MD pulmonologist

Bikramjeet Singh,MD Nephrologist

Sanjay Kumar, MD Internal Medicine

Mukesh Shah, MD Internal Medicine

Mathew Kandathil, MD Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine

Rimmi Sobti, MD Internal Medicine

Mannish Saini, MD Internal Medicine

Varinder Singh, MD Cardiology/Internal Medicine

Vinod Sanchetti, MD. Internal Medicine

Comments

Comments