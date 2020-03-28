Kiwanis Club feeds 75 Guests at Homeless Solutions

PARSIPPANY — Nothing stops Kiwanis. Our volunteers are always ready and willing to serve. Each month, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, purchases food, cooks food and serves the guests at Homeless Solutions.

This month, due to the Coronavirus, instead of our volunteers preparing the meals in the kitchen at the shelter, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, still fulfilled their monthly voluteering and had the food catered by IHOP Parsippany and IHOP Cedar Knolls.

With donations from Morris Plains Chick-fil-A, Restaurant Depot and ShopRite of Greater Morristown, Kiwanis Club was able to donate four trays of baked ziti, two trays of meatballs (750 meatballs), two trays of tossed salad and 100 cupcakes.

The Kiwanis Club has been providing meals to Homeless Solutions for the past 19 years and have served over 7,000 meals. Members volunteer their time to shop, cook and serve the dinner.

Homeless Solutions 1 of 9

Homeless Solutions, “Providing a Hand UP, Not a HandOUT.” They offer shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County, New Jersey.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact Committee Chairperson Laura Wohland, by emailing law4pres@gmail.com, or Frank Cahill, President Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany at (862) 213-2200.

Comments

Comments