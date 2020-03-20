Looking for Food? PACC offers list of members ready to serve you

PARSIPPANY — Our Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce food establishments are open to serve you. Use this list as a guide, and please support our members.

Gourmet Cafe Italian Restaurant

136 Baldwin Road

Parsippany

https://www.gourmetcafenj.com

(973) 316-0088

Pick up or delivery

In response to a couple of requests. We will now offer a 10% Senior Citizens discount on take-out and delivery orders between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday 11:30 -7:30; Saturday and Sunday 2:00 – 7:30

IHOP – International House of Pancakes – Parsippany

792 Route 46

Parsippany

https://www.ihop.com

(973) 396-8629

Pick Up or delivery. click here.

Crave City

6 Route 46

Pine Brook

https://www.thecravecity.com/

(973) 396-8899

M-Sat 10-9 Sun 11-6 delivery

Creations by Sabrina

706 Main Street

Boonton

https://www.creationsbysabrinallc.com

(973) 917-3897

M Closed T-Sat 9-4 Sun 12-4

web or call no delivery

creationsbysabrinallc.com

Parsippany’s Best Pizza

756 Route 46

Parsippany

https://parsippanysbestpizza.com/

(973) 335-4450

M-Sunday 10:30-9:30

app.parsippanybestpizza.com / web or call free delivery

Ruth Chris Steak House

One Hilton Court

Parsippany

https://www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/parsippany/?utm_source=yext&utm_medium=location_manager_listing

(973) 889-1400

M-Sunday 12-8

web or call special menu no delivery

Spice Grill

111 Route 46

Parsippany

https://spicegrillparsippany.com

(973) 882-4646

M-Sunday 11:30-3 and 5-9

Grub Hub, Doordash or call delivery big orders only

Grato

2250 Route 10 West

Parsippany

https://harvestrestaurants.com/gratomorrisplains/

(873) 267-4006

M-Sun 11-7

Serving beer, wine, liquor to go as well special menu family style free delivery

Dhaba Express

1521 Route 46

Parsippany

https://www.dhabanj.com

(973) 732-3200

M-W 11-10:30 RFSAT 7-11 Sun 11-10

GrubHub and Doordash

Elmas – Turkish – Mediterranean Cuisine

1561 Route 46

Parsippany

https://www.elmasnj.com

(973) 917-4700

M Closed T-Sun 11-8

GrubHub Uber, delivery

BurgerIM

131 New Road

Parsippany

https://www.burgerim.com

(973) 521-9909

Sunday-R 11-8, F-Sat 11-10

Grub Hub, Doordash Uber free delivery-$5.00 off first order

Jashan By Dhaba

252 Route 46

Parsippany

https://www.jashannj.com

(973) 521-9100

M -Sunday 11-10

Grub Hub, Doordash or call delivery

Michelle’s Catering

622 Route 10 West

Whippany

https://michellescatering.com/

(973) 952-9000

M-Sun 9-11

outside pickup call only

Anthony Francos Ristorante & Pizzeria

1422 Route 46

Parsippany

https://www.afpizza.net

(973) 299-8282

M-S 10-10 Fri-Sat 11

afpizza.net free delivery

Chick-Fil-A Morris Plains

1711 Route 10 E, Suite 20

Morris Plains

https://www.chick-fil-a.com

(973) 605-1029

M-Sa, (restaurant) 10:30-8p, Drive Thru, Carry Out mobile and Doordash. Catering orders accepted

Tito’s Burritos & Wings

226 Myrtle Avenue

Boonton

https://www.titosburritos.com

(973) 553-0000

11-7pm. Pick up or Delivery. Order on website titiosburritos.com or call 973-553-0000.

Sharky’s Wings & Raw Bar West

108 Boonton Avenue

Boonton

https://www.sharkyswingsnj.com

(973) 917-4466

Free local delivery! Starting at 4pm till 8pm tonight! Minimum of $20. Boonton, Boonton Township, Montville, Mountain Lakes, close Parsippany and close; Packaged goods available

A2B Indian Vegetarian Restaurant

3159 Route 46 East

Parsippany

https://a2bnewjersey.com

(973) 794-6836

IHOP – International House of Pancakes – Boonton

304 Wootton Street

Boonton

https://www.ihop.com

(973) 541-4815

Online ordering at ihop.com. Delivery Uber Eats or Doordash. Call to order

Moe’s Mexican Restaurant

745 Route 46 East

Parsippany

https://www.moes.com

(973) 585-6464

11am – 3pm Order online. Pick up or delivery. Uber Eats, Doordash

LongHorn Steakhouse

690 Route 46 West

Parsippany

https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com

(973) 257-9230

To Go is still available from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

317 Smith Road

Parsippany

https://www.jerseymikes.com/

(973) 503-1800

M-Sun, no dining room, 10-730, call ahead, 3rd party delivery services and through JM App.

Jeremiah’s Catering and Cooking Studio

44 North Beverwyck Road

Lake Hiawatha

https://www.jeremiahscatering.com

(973) 334-2004

Daily Dinner Available. Order at 973-801-2010 by 9:30 same day. Pick up or Delivery. $5 off orders of $50 or more. Food ready to heat.

Eccola Italian Bistro

1082 Route 46 West

Parsippany

https://www.eccolarestaurantnj.com

(973) 334-8211

11-7pm, Call and pick up, free delivery options, Follow IG, FB for daily specials

Baldwin Pizzeria

142 Baldwin Road

Parsippany

https://www.baldwinpizza.com

(973) 335-7731

Open seven days a week until 9:30 for delivery and take out.

Whole Foods Market

60 Waterview Boulevard

Parsippany

https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/parsippany

(201) 310-6118

M-Sun 9-8pm, seniors 60+ 8-9A

Online services offered

https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/online-ordering

Parsippany ShopRite

808 Route 46

Parsippany

https://www.shoprite.com

(973) 335-2625

M-Sun 7-7pm

Free Delivery Waived fees, ShopRite Web

Shake Shack

70 Waterview Boulevard

Parsippany

https://www.shakeshack.com

(862) 286-2750

11AM-6PM

@shakeshack is open for to-go, pick-up and deliver orders. Head to the Shack App, order.shakeshack.com or order delivery via Grubhub

If you find any of our information incorrect or requiring updates please call (973) 402-6400 or email members@parsippanychamber.org. Our volunteers did their best in obtaining this information.

