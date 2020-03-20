Looking for Food? PACC offers list of members ready to serve you

PARSIPPANY — Our Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce food establishments are open to serve you. Use this list as a guide, and please support our members.
Gourmet Cafe Italian Restaurant
136 Baldwin Road
Parsippany
https://www.gourmetcafenj.com
(973) 316-0088
Pick up or delivery
In response to a couple of requests. We will now offer a 10% Senior Citizens discount on take-out and delivery orders between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Monday – Friday 11:30 -7:30; Saturday and Sunday 2:00 – 7:30
IHOP – International House of Pancakes – Parsippany
792 Route 46
Parsippany
https://www.ihop.com
(973) 396-8629
Pick Up or delivery. click here.
Crave City
6 Route 46
Pine Brook
https://www.thecravecity.com/
(973) 396-8899
M-Sat 10-9 Sun 11-6 delivery
Creations by Sabrina
706 Main Street
Boonton
https://www.creationsbysabrinallc.com
(973) 917-3897
M Closed T-Sat 9-4 Sun 12-4
web or call no delivery
Parsippany’s Best Pizza
756 Route 46
Parsippany
https://parsippanysbestpizza.com/
(973) 335-4450
M-Sunday 10:30-9:30
app.parsippanybestpizza.com / web or call free delivery
Ruth Chris Steak House
One Hilton Court
Parsippany
https://www.ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/parsippany/?utm_source=yext&utm_medium=location_manager_listing
(973) 889-1400
M-Sunday 12-8
web or call special menu no delivery
Spice Grill
111 Route 46
Parsippany
https://spicegrillparsippany.com
(973) 882-4646
M-Sunday 11:30-3 and 5-9
Grub Hub, Doordash or call delivery big orders only
Grato
2250 Route 10 West
Parsippany
https://harvestrestaurants.com/gratomorrisplains/
(873) 267-4006
M-Sun 11-7
Serving beer, wine, liquor to go as well special menu family style free delivery
Dhaba Express
1521 Route 46
Parsippany
https://www.dhabanj.com
(973) 732-3200
M-W 11-10:30 RFSAT 7-11 Sun 11-10
GrubHub and Doordash
Elmas – Turkish – Mediterranean Cuisine
1561 Route 46
Parsippany
https://www.elmasnj.com
(973) 917-4700
M Closed T-Sun 11-8
GrubHub Uber, delivery
BurgerIM
131 New Road
Parsippany
https://www.burgerim.com
(973) 521-9909
Sunday-R 11-8, F-Sat 11-10
Grub Hub, Doordash Uber free delivery-$5.00 off first order
Jashan By Dhaba
252 Route 46
Parsippany
https://www.jashannj.com
(973) 521-9100
M -Sunday 11-10
Grub Hub, Doordash or call delivery
Michelle’s Catering
622 Route 10 West
Whippany
https://michellescatering.com/
(973) 952-9000
M-Sun 9-11
outside pickup call only
Anthony Francos Ristorante & Pizzeria
1422 Route 46
Parsippany
https://www.afpizza.net
(973) 299-8282
M-S 10-10 Fri-Sat 11
afpizza.net free delivery
Chick-Fil-A Morris Plains
1711 Route 10 E, Suite 20
Morris Plains
https://www.chick-fil-a.com
(973) 605-1029
M-Sa, (restaurant) 10:30-8p, Drive Thru, Carry Out mobile and Doordash. Catering orders accepted
Tito’s Burritos & Wings
226 Myrtle Avenue
Boonton
https://www.titosburritos.com
(973) 553-0000
11-7pm. Pick up or Delivery. Order on website titiosburritos.com or call 973-553-0000.
Sharky’s Wings & Raw Bar West
108 Boonton Avenue
Boonton
https://www.sharkyswingsnj.com
(973) 917-4466
Free local delivery! Starting at 4pm till 8pm tonight! Minimum of $20. Boonton, Boonton Township, Montville, Mountain Lakes, close Parsippany and close; Packaged goods available
A2B Indian Vegetarian Restaurant
3159 Route 46 East
Parsippany
https://a2bnewjersey.com
(973) 794-6836
IHOP – International House of Pancakes – Boonton
304 Wootton Street
Boonton
https://www.ihop.com
(973) 541-4815
Online ordering at ihop.com. Delivery Uber Eats or Doordash. Call to order
Moe’s Mexican Restaurant
745 Route 46 East
Parsippany
https://www.moes.com
(973) 585-6464
11am – 3pm Order online. Pick up or delivery. Uber Eats, Doordash
LongHorn Steakhouse
690 Route 46 West
Parsippany
https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com
(973) 257-9230
To Go is still available from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Jersey Mike’s Subs
317 Smith Road
Parsippany
https://www.jerseymikes.com/
(973) 503-1800
M-Sun, no dining room, 10-730, call ahead, 3rd party delivery services and through JM App.
Jeremiah’s Catering and Cooking Studio
44 North Beverwyck Road
Lake Hiawatha
https://www.jeremiahscatering.com
(973) 334-2004
Daily Dinner Available. Order at 973-801-2010 by 9:30 same day. Pick up or Delivery. $5 off orders of $50 or more. Food ready to heat.
Eccola Italian Bistro
1082 Route 46 West
Parsippany
https://www.eccolarestaurantnj.com
(973) 334-8211
11-7pm, Call and pick up, free delivery options, Follow IG, FB for daily specials
Baldwin Pizzeria
142 Baldwin Road
Parsippany
https://www.baldwinpizza.com
(973) 335-7731
Open seven days a week until 9:30 for delivery and take out.
Whole Foods Market
60 Waterview Boulevard
Parsippany
https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/parsippany
(201) 310-6118
M-Sun 9-8pm, seniors 60+ 8-9A
Online services offered
https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/online-ordering
Parsippany ShopRite
808 Route 46
Parsippany
https://www.shoprite.com
(973) 335-2625
M-Sun 7-7pm
Free Delivery Waived fees, ShopRite Web
Shake Shack
70 Waterview Boulevard
Parsippany
https://www.shakeshack.com
(862) 286-2750
11AM-6PM
@shakeshack is open for to-go, pick-up and deliver orders. Head to the Shack App, order.shakeshack.com or order delivery via Grubhub
If you find any of our information incorrect or requiring updates please call (973) 402-6400 or email members@parsippanychamber.org. Our volunteers did their best in obtaining this information.