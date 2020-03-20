Covid-19:  Drive Thru Testing Center Being Created at CCM

MORRIS COUNTY — In coordination with the State of New Jersey, Morris County has begun the process of creating the infrastructure of a drive-thru coronavirus testing site which will be located in a parking area at the County College of Morris in Randolph.

Residents may already see the presence of tents that are being erected at the site, which is expected to serve only persons who have prescriptions for testing from their medical providers when it opens.

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management and Office of Health Management are creating the drive-thru center in partnership with Atlantic Health System. Other partners in this venture are CCM, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Park Police Department, and the Randolph Police Department.

The opening of the testing facility is contingent on the receipt of necessary medical equipment, which is to be provided by the state. More specific details on the operation of the testing center will be made public in the coming days.

Meanwhile, it remains important to get your information on the COVID-19 pandemic from trusted sources and to avoid rumors and unsubstantiated online chatter. In Morris County click here.

For more information, visit the following:

