Township Buses Halting Operations On Thursday

PARSIPPANY — Due to the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, in order to mitigate potential exposure, and to maintain social distancing, Parsippany Township Bus Services will halt operations beginning Thursday, March 19 until further notice.

The last day of service will be Wednesday, March 18. We will look to reopen the bus lines at a later date. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Now is the time to make other plans for transportation around the township.

For more information, please contact the Office of Public Works at (973) 263-7273.

Comments

Comments