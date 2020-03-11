PARSIPPANY — Miracles USA Taekwondo celebrates the achievements of its elite competition team at the 2020 US Open International Taekwondo Championships held at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL from February 27 to March 1. The competition team earned a total of nine medals in a variety of Taekwondo disciplines.



The following athletes were awarded medals:

Isaiah Gonsalves – World Class Freestyle Division – Individual

Magda Greco – World Class Freestyle Division – Individual

Bronze Medals

Lucas Jong, Lou-Fei Sung, Connie Lee – World Class Junior Division Poomsae – Team

Philip Jong, Joshua Lee, Jaden Mach – World Class Cadet Division Poomsae – Team

Joshua Aguirre – Dragon Division Poomsae – Individual

Miracles USA Taekwondo also thanks Master Kim’s Taekwondo Institute of Rochester, NY, and KIMA of Hershey, PA, for their collaboration with our Miracles team. Congratulations to their athletes for their medal-winning Poomsae performances with our team.

The Miracles USA Taekwondo competition team is now looking forward to participating in the 2020 USA Taekwondo National Championships.

Miracles USA Taekwondo is located at Parsippany Shopping Plaza, 374 Route 46, Parsippany.

