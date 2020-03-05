Brooklawn Middle School Announces 2nd Annual Color Run

PARSIPPANY — The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) at Brooklawn Middle School will be holding its 2nd annual Color Run event called the “Color Rush” on Saturday, April 18. The race, which is a non-competitive family friendly run of 1.5 miles and open to both runners and walkers, kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Colored powder is thrown on all participants as they navigate the course and each registrant receives a color packet of their own to join in the fun.

A school-wide contest was held to determine the design of this year’s t-shirt and 6th grader Naavya Kandukuri won with her creative design which included the school’s mascot, a Brooklawn Knight.

Before and after the event, families enjoy a festive environment that includes inflatables, photo booth, food and beverage, music and tables with information and activities from local businesses. The cost to participate, which includes a t-shirt and post-event meal, is $20.00 and online registration is open now. Click here to learn more or sign-up now.

Sponsorships are also still available. A bronze sponsorship is available for $100.00 for any business or organization who wants to add their logo to the t-shirt up. A $250.00 silver sponsorship offers a larger logo on the t-shirt, the opportunity to set up a table that morning and put something in every participant’s registration bag while the $500.00 gold sponsorship provides top billing on the t-shirt and other perks. Anyone interested in sponsoring this event can get more details here.

The PTSA wants to recognize and thank their initial sponsors including RBC Wealth Management, the event’s Platinum level sponsor, Applebee’s Parsippany, a Gold level sponsor, and Bronze level sponsors Caggiano Orthodontics, Par-Troy Little League West, the Brooklawn Girl Scouts, John Micera and The Pierce Family.

Funds raised by this event support the efforts of the PTSA which include an annual Variety Show and other student events, school beautification and teacher appreciation activities as well as an annual donation to Project Graduation, admission for three middle-schoolers to the Mt. Tabor Band Camp, and a PTA Scholarship awarded to a graduating Parsippany Hills High School senior. For more information please contact BrooklawnPTSA@gmail.com.

