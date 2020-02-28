Armed Robbery at Parsippany Buffalo Wild Wings Under Investigation

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is searching for several suspects who conducted a robbery in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, Route 46, Thursday night.

Responding officers made contact with the caller, who advised them that he was just robbed. During the initial investigation, it was determined that a group of five juvenile males exited Buffalo Wild Wings and met another group of approximately five males in the parking lot.

One juvenile was then robbed of a small amount of cash and other items. Officers also determined after speaking to the victim and witnesses that one male possessed what was believed to be a firearm, while a second male possessed a knife during the robbery. After the robbery, the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Police are looking for a 2011 Hyundai Tuscon occupied by five males that sped away from the scene towards Morristown immediately after the robbery.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Editors Note: Initial reports indicated the armed robbery was inside the restaurant, but the incident occurred outside.

