Vincent Ferrara, 59, passed away

PARSIPPANY — Vincenzo “Vinnie” Ferrara , 59, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville.

Vinnie was born in Caposele, Italy (AV) and came to the United States in 1972, settling in Newark. He lived in South Orange before moving to Parsippany in 1996.

He received his undergraduate (82’) and graduate (84’) degrees from Seton Hall University.

Vinnie owned and managed restaurants in South Orange (The Stuft Shirt), Dover (Chit Chats), and Clifton (Cavalier Café), before beginning his current career as a wine and liquor consultant for Fedway Associates in Basking Ridge.

While Vinnie was extremely proud to become a US citizen, he was also proud of his Italian Heritage. He was a founding member of a group who worked to bring the Polizia di Stato over to America to march in Columbus Day parades in NYC and NJ, where lifelong friendships were created.

He was a trustee of the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561, Vice President for the Parsippany Republican Club, and a member of the Livingston Elks Lodge. Vinnie also enjoyed coaching soccer for ten years, for the Parsippany Soccer Club.

He is predeceased by his father, Generoso, and an older brother who died in infancy.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Anne Marie (nee-Mazanoski), his daughter Liliana, son Vincenzo “Enzo,” his mother Maria (nee-Donatiello), and his brother Pasquale and his wife Tara.

Vinnie is also survived by his many dear nieces and nephews: Lauren O’Brien, Dana O’Brien Locke, Christine Shuey, and Giuliana, Pasquale and Giancarlo Ferrara, and great-nephew Tyler Locke.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church 179 Baldwin Road, Parsippany. Entombment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visiting hours are on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Education Fund for the Ferrara Children.