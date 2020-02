PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany IHOP located at 792 Route 46 is hosting Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, February 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Coffee With A Cop is a national program which has been widely successful. The program is a very informal one, the hope is to bridge the gap between police and community in an open forum to talk about anything.

