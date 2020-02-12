Sons of Italy to cook for Parsippany PAL Wrestling Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 is once again proud to announce that their own great Italian American chefs will be on-hand preparing a great Pasta Dinner in support of Parsippany Wrestling. The guys really do enjoy volunteering their time and culinary skills by participating in this fun and lively event every year, as well as to offer our continuing support for another valuable cause supporting the youth in our community.

The Pasta Dinner Fundraiser is the biggest fundraiser of the season. It will be held at the Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road on Saturday, February 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. All families are encouraged to bring as many guests as possible to make the evening a huge success.

Every year wrestler’s families and friends get together for an informal night where they enjoy games, win great prizes and have a delicious dinner prepared by the Sons of Italy of pasta, meatballs, meatless/vegetarian pasta sauce…Salad and desserts are also available.