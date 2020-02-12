Lauren Marks named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University Metropolitan Campus

PARSIPPANY — Lauren Marks, a graduate of Parsippany High School, and a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2019 semester.

To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

The University’s Metropolitan Campus, located in the dynamic NY/NJ corridor in Teaneck, NJ, features a university atmosphere with an international perspective, attracting students from the U.S. and around the world. Undergraduates have access to the resources of a major graduate center and nearby New York City as an integral part of their learning experience.

Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey’s largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations. For more information click here.

