New Agency Partners Moving to 20 Waterview

PARSIPPANY — New Agency Partners announced it is moving its headquarters to Parsippany’s Northpoint at 20 Waterview, a Class A office space that recently underwent a multi-million-dollar capital improvements program.

New Agency Partners will occupy 6,600 square feet on the fourth floor of the building after it completes its move in April from 99 Cherry Hill Road.

Vision Real Estate Partners recently-completed improvements include a redesign of the building’s lobby, amenities and common areas.

“Every Vision property is designed to provide our clients with the best possible services and most desirable indoor and outdoor spaces to ensure that companies and their employees are able to thrive and reach their full potential,” said Sam Morreale, founder and managing partner of Vision Real Estate Partners.

In this transaction, Resource Realty represented NAP, and Colliers represented Vision Real Estate Partners. NAP is set to relocate in April 2020.

Vision acquired Northpoint at 20 Waterview in April 2018. Since that time, its value-add strategy has resulted in a lobby renovation, a roof replacement and a renovation of all the building’s restrooms.

The building’s interior has already seen the addition of built-in seating, integrated gaming areas, private phone booths and collaborative workspaces.

A final phase of restoration is expected to bring more landscaping, an outdoor dining area, renovations to the building’s cafe and a fitness center.

“My team and I are thrilled to start this exciting new chapter of our agency,” said New Agency Partners Managing Partner Steve Peck.

