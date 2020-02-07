Robotics Workshop and Community Outreach was very successful

PARSIPPANY — On January 26, 2020, eBorg Robotics hosted a very successful Robotics Workshop and Community Outreach at the Parsippany Library.

Reaching out to many FIRST robotics teams in the area, including Cruise Control, Reboot, the Juggernauts, the Livingston Lancers, RedBots, SmartStarz, and Invincibots, they were able to host an exhibition style outreach with various booths and workshops for students from all over Parsippany to try driving and building robots for themselves. Notable guest included Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Sargent, and Mr. Bill Scalise, the CEO of Chase Partitions.

Marketing Manager Tesia Thomas said of the event “It is always so gratifying to be able to share the skills we’ve learned throughout years of competitions with our community. No matter how young or experienced the students are, they love being able to try robotics with their own hands and fostering that excitement is our team’s real passion.” All in all, the outreach was a very successful one and many of the attendees expressed interest in continuing to pursue robotics and STEM fields.

If you or anyone you know might be interested in robotics or STEM fields, reach out to contact@eborgrobotics.org.

Comments

Comments