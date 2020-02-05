Troop 173 Wins 2020 Klondike Derby in Two Divisions

PARSIPPANY — Troop 173 BSA showed off their life skills by winning the senior and junior sled divisions at this year’s Fishawack District Klondike Derby, held at the Mt. Allamuchy Scout Reservation in Byram Township.

A Klondike Derby is an annual event held by the Scouts BSA districts during the winter months and is based on the heritage of the Klondike Gold Rush. A Klondike derby consists of several stations where teams test their Scoutcraft skills and their leadership abilities, earning points towards a total score. Each patrol must transport their gear on a homemade sled pulled by the Scouts. BSA organizations have been running Klondike derbies since 1949.

Each Troop 173 Klondike sled, comprised of 5-9 Scouts, had to maneuver thru 8 different stations, over the course of six hours, utilizing Scoutcraft skills. The stations included Pioneering, Fire Building, Nature, Orienteering, First Aid, Cooking, Scout History, and Shelter Building. Points were also given for scout spirit.

The first place senior sled earned 838 out of 900 points. The first place junior sled earned 828 out of 900 points.

“The Klondike derby is the signature scouting event of the year. We diligently practice skills such as first aid, using a compass, building a wood fire, months in advance at meetings and campouts,” states Scoutmaster Michael Catapano.” The leadership by senior scouts, cooperation and coordination of team members, and the enthusiasm to learn is contagious. These skills will stay with them forever.”

For more information on Troop 173 BSA click here.

Comments

Comments