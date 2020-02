PARSIPPANY — Sons of Italy #2561 is hosting a bus trip to Wind Creek Casino (formerly Sands), Pennsylvania on Saturday, March 28. Bus leaves K-Mart (Arlington Plaza) parking lot at 11:00 a.m. sharp.

Cost is $40.00 per person and includes sandwiches, refreshments on the bus and $25.00 back in slot play.

Contact Jim Torsiello at (973) 941-5654 for reservations or additional information.

