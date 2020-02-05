Hearing for Apartments on Route 10 Planned for this evening

PARSIPPANY — Among the many applications on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment agenda for Wednesday, February 5, is Forge Pond Developers, 2900 Route 10, Block: 18 Lot: 8 Zone: O-T, ‘C/D’ Variance – Bifurcated Application to construct an apartment building. This application was carried over from November 13, 2019.

Click here to view the agenda

Forge Pond Developers has filed an application with the Zoning Board of Adjustment, seeking permission to convert lands and premises known as Powder Mill Plaza West to a multi-story residential apartment building containing 180 rental units, including 27 affordable housing units. Currently the property is in the O-T Zoning District. The building and land is assessed at $8,325,800.

The plans indicate 144 one bedroom apartments, 30 two bedroom apartments and 6 three bedroom apartments.

The property located at 2900 Route 10 West is known as Powder Mill Plaza West. Currently the location consists of Bruno’s Italian Bistro, Cinnamon Indian Restaurant, Minado Restaurant, Planet Fitness, and other retail businesses.

According to New Jersey Tax Records the property is owned by Pineview Homes, Inc., located at 51 Gibraltar Drive, Suite 2D, Morris Plains.

Applicant is seeking the following approvals, variances and waivers: Use Variance for the residential units which are not permitted in the zone under Zoning Ordinance; Variance for building height of 47.17 feet where 35 feet is allowed under Zoning Ordinance; “c” Variances as follows: (a) Building lot coverage of 18.6% where 15% is allowed; (b) Building height of 3-4 stories where 2½ stories is allowed; (c) Lot coverage of 64.1% where 60% is allowed; (d) From requirements of Section 225-61 for retaining walls greater than six feet.

