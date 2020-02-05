Guaranteed Rate’s Marc Demetriou Wins Two National Awards

PARSIPPANY — Marc Demetriou, a Vice President of Mortgage Lending for Guaranteed Rate, was recently recognized by two national awards for his dedication and success within the mortgage industry.

Demetriou was selected by RISMedia as a 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker. The award is an annual recognition honoring individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry. RISMedia, a leader in real estate news and information, announced the 2020 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers in January and will be showcasing the winners at a May reception in Washington, D.C.

According to RISMedia, “Demetriou has become on of the most trusted mortgage bankers in New Jersey, especially among the accounting and legal community, where he is called upon frequently as an expert panelist and speaker.” Demetriou was also recently recognized by Five Star Professional as a 2020 Five Star Mortgage Professional.

The annual award conducts market-specific research to select and honor mortgage professionals who are committed to client satisfaction and have an impressive track record within the industry. The Five Star Mortgage Professional program, which Demetriou has won three times, is the largest and most widely published award program for mortgage professionals in North America, covering more than 40 major markets.

Demetriou, who is based out of Parsippany joined Guaranteed Rate in January. He holds nearly 15 years of mortgage experience and consistently ranks as a Top Originator by industry sources such as the Mortgage Executive Magazine and the Scotsman Guide.

