Hanover Township Police Charge Lucas Schichtel with Possession of CDS

PARSIPPANY — Hanover Township Police Officer Megan Pritchard arrested Mr. Lucas Schichtel, 21, Parsippany, for possession of CDS, on Wednesday, January 22.

Mr. Schichtel was originally stopped for a motor vehicle violation when the odor of marijuana was detected.

A search of the vehicle resulted in CDS and paraphernalia being located. Mr. Schichtel was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia. He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for CDS in a motor vehicle, failure to inspect and driving with expired license. He was released pending his court date.

